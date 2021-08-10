Singapore Raises 2021 Growth Forecast to 6% to 7%, From Previous Projection of 4% to 6%

SINGAPORE — Singapore's economy is expected to grow between 6% and 7% this year, the country's trade and industry ministry said Wednesday.

The latest economic forecast is an upgrade from the previous projection range of 4% to 6%.

The revision comes as the Singapore economy grew 14.7% in the second quarter of 2021 from a year ago.

That's better than official advance estimates of a 14.3% expansion, and the 14.2% year-on-year growth projected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

But compared with the previous quarter, the Singapore economy contracted by 1.8% in the April-to-June period, the trade and industry ministry said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.