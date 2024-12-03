Secret Service agent opens fire near home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington

A U.S. Secret Service agent on the protective detail of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opened fire at suspects who were trying to open car doors near her home in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Secret Service agent opened fire near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after confronting several people who were trying to break into cars on her street early Tuesday morning, the agency said.

There is no evidence that the agent, who was assigned to Yellen's protective detail, hit any of the suspects before they fled in their own vehicle, the Secret Service said.

Yellen was not under threat during the incident and was not harmed, the agency said.

The shooting occurred nearly 13 months after a Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, fired shots at several people who were breaking into an unoccupied government vehicle outside of her home in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C.

The incident Tuesday outside of Yellen's home, which is in the northwest section of Washington, occurred at about 1:30 a.m. ET, according to the Secret Service.

The agent "observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," the agency said.

"As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car's occupants, the Secret Service said. "The agent discharged their service weapon."

"The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement," the agency said.

The shooting will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and Washington Metropolitan Police, according to the Secret Service.

The Metropolitan PD declined to comment on the incident.