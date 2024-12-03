Money Report

Secret Service agent opens fire near home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act after visiting the site of a new paperless processing initiative in McLean, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. 
Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images
  • A U.S. Secret Service agent on the protective detail of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opened fire at suspects who were trying to open car doors near her home in Washington, D.C.
  • Yellen was not in danger during the incident.
  • The shooting occurred more than a year after a Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, fired shots at several people breaking into a government vehicle outside of her residence.

A U.S. Secret Service agent opened fire near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after confronting several people who were trying to break into cars on her street early Tuesday morning, the agency said.

There is no evidence that the agent, who was assigned to Yellen's protective detail, hit any of the suspects before they fled in their own vehicle, the Secret Service said.

Yellen was not under threat during the incident and was not harmed, the agency said.

The shooting occurred nearly 13 months after a Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, fired shots at several people who were breaking into an unoccupied government vehicle outside of her home in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C.

The incident Tuesday outside of Yellen's home, which is in the northwest section of Washington, occurred at about 1:30 a.m. ET, according to the Secret Service.

The agent "observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," the agency said.

"As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car's occupants, the Secret Service said. "The agent discharged their service weapon."

"The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement," the agency said.

The shooting will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and Washington Metropolitan Police, according to the Secret Service.

The Metropolitan PD declined to comment on the incident.

