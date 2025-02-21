Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shortage of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic drugs is resolved, FDA says

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk are seen at a pharmacy.
Hollie Adams | Reuters
  • The long-running U.S. shortage of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss injection Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic is resolved after more than two years, the Food and Drug Administration said.
  • The FDA's decision will threaten the ability of compounding pharmacies to make far cheaper, unbranded versions of the injections over the next few months.
  • The FDA determined that Novo Nordisk's supply and manufacturing capacity for semaglutide injections can now meet the current and projected demand in the U.S.

The long-running U.S. shortage of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss injection Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic is resolved after more than two years, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. 

The FDA's decision will threaten the ability of compounding pharmacies to make far cheaper, unbranded versions of the injections over the next few months. Many patients relied on unapproved versions of Wegovy and Ozempic since compounding pharmacies are allowed to make versions of branded medications in short supply. 

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Novo Nordisk's stock rose about 5% on Friday. Meanwhile, shares of Hims & Hers, a a telehealth company offering compounded Wegovy and Ozempic, fell roughly 20%.

The active ingredient in both of Novo Nordisk's injectable drugs, semaglutide, has been in shortage in the U.S. since 2022 after demand skyrocketed. That has forced Novo Nordisk and its rival Eli Lilly to invest heavily to expand their manufacturing footprints for their respective weight loss and diabetes drugs – and it may be paying off. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The FDA determined that Novo Nordisk's supply and manufacturing capacity for semaglutide injections can now meet the current and projected demand in the U.S. Still, the agency noted that patients and prescribers may still see "intermittent and limited localized supply disruptions" as products move through the supply chain to pharmacies. 

"We are pleased the FDA has declared that supply of the only real, FDA-approved semaglutide medicines is resolved," Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk's executive vice president of U.S. operations and global business development, said in a statement.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Yes, you still have to pay your student loans if the Department of Education is eliminated, legal expert says—what borrowers should know

news 20 mins ago

IMAX CEO expects $1.2 billion in box office receipts this year, the best in the company's history

He added that "no one should have to compromise their health due to misinformation and reach for fake or illegitimate knockoff drugs that pose significant safety risks to patients."

The FDA's announcement comes just months after the the agency declared the shortage of tirzepatide – the active ingredient in Eli Lilly's weight loss injection Zepbound and diabetes counterpart Mounjaro – over. 

The FDA's decision on Friday decision could better position Novo Nordisk to compete with Eli Lilly in the booming weight loss drug market, which some analysts say could be worth more than $150 billion annually after 2030. 

Threat to compounded medications

The agency's decision, based on a comprehensive analysis, essentially marks the end of a period where compounding pharmacies could make, distribute or dispense unapproved versions of semaglutide without facing repercussions for violations related to the treatment's shortage status.

Compounding pharmacies must stop making compounded versions of semaglutide in the next 60 to 90 days, depending on the type of facility, the agency said. That transition period will likely give patients time to switch to the branded versions of the medications. 

But, in compliance with FDA rules, compounders can still make alternative versions of the drugs if they modify doses, add other ingredients or change the method of giving the treatment to meet a specific patient's needs. 

Some patients rely on compounded versions because they don't have insurance coverage for Novo Nordisk's drugs and can't afford their hefty price tags of roughly $1,000 a month. While Ozempic is covered by most health plans, weight loss drugs such as Wegovy are not currently covered by Medicare and other insurance.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us