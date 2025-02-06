Money Report

Shipping giant Maersk's shares jump 10% on profit beat despite trade uncertainty

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

Shipping containers sit stacked at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal on October 16, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. 
Anthony Kwan | Getty Images

Maersk shares jumped more than 10% after the shipping giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Thursday, putting shares on course for their best daily performance since 2016.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% to $12.13 billion in the full-year stretch and came in at $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter, exceeding the $3 billion analyst forecast for the three-month period cited by Reuters.

"We saw growth across all three of our segments. We saw also a pretty strong price environment on the back of that growth and some shortages of capacity, so global trade continuing to be strong allowed us to deliver a very strong quarter," Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

"At a time of very high microeconomic uncertainties, we were able to be sufficiently agile."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

