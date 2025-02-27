Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shares of British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce jump 15% on upbeat outlook, profit beat

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

A model of an UltraFan on the Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc stand on day two of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Rolls-Royce, which manufactures jet engines for commercial aircraft along with power systems for ships and submarines, reported 2024 operating profit of £2.46 billion, beating analyst expectations.
  • The company also announced a dividend of 6 pence per share and launched a £1 billion share buyback program.
  • Shares of Rolls-Royce surged on the news.

British aerospace group Rolls-Royce on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected full-year earnings, upgraded its mid-term guidance and declared a £1 billion ($1.27 billion) share buyback.

Rolls-Royce, which manufactures jet engines for commercial aircraft along with power systems for ships and submarines, reported 2024 operating profit of £2.46 billion, beating analyst expectations and reflecting an increase of 57% from the year prior.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The company said robust delivery in 2023 and 2024 had enabled it to raise its targets, with operating profit expected to increase to between £3.6 billion and £3.9 billion over the mid-term.

Rolls-Royce also announced a dividend of 6 pence per share, reinstating the payout after a five-year break, and said a £1 billion share buyback would be completed over the course of 2025.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of Rolls-Royce surged as much as 16% on the news, notching a new 52-week high and hitting the top of the pan-European Stoxx 600 index. The stock price traded up around 15.3% at 9:03 a.m. London time.

"We are two years into a multi-year transformation journey [and] we've made significant progress," Helen McCabe, CFO of Rolls-Royce, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Reddit co-founder says Meta's end to third-party fact-checking is ‘very pragmatic'

news 2 hours ago

Trump threatens to slap 25% tariffs on EU, says bloc was always meant to hurt the U.S.

"It's a culmination of us following through on our promises," McCabe said, citing the engine-maker's expanding earnings potential and improving balance sheet.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us