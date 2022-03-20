Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Shares in Australia Rise as Investors Await Release of China's Benchmark Lending Rate

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Jenny Evans | Getty Images
  • China's latest one-year loan prime rate is set to be out at 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday, with little expectations for change, according to a Reuters survey.
  • Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia rose in Monday morning trade, as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.61%, with shares of Macquarie Group and Wesfarmers both up more than 1% each.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.

China's latest one-year loan prime rate is set to be out at 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday, with little expectations for change, according to a Reuters survey.

Investors in Asia will also watch for moves in the Hong Kong market on Monday, with the city's benchmark Hang Seng index finishing more than 4% higher last week following a volatile week which swung between big gains and losses.

Dan Niles predicts a recession — and picks stocks to weather the volatility ahead

The Fed is about to hike rates. Here's what history shows should happen to the stock market next

Goldman Sachs says 'stagflation' is here — and warns what it could mean for markets

JPMorgan's Kolanovic says it's time for investors to start adding back risk

Money Report

politics 51 mins ago

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With an Infection

United States 2 hours ago

Stock Futures Are Steady After S&P 500's Best Week Since 2020

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.281 — off levels above 98.5 seen recently.

The Japanese yen traded at 119.28 per dollar following its weakening last week from levels below 118.2 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7406, as compared with levels below $0.721 seen last week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us