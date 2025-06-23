Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Senators will stay in D.C. until Trump's ‘big, beautiful bill' passes, Thune says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters following the weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kayla Bartkowski | Getty Images
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune says that his chamber will remain in Washington "until this bill is passed."
  • His comments come as time is running short for lawmakers to pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," ahead of a self-imposed July 4 deadline.
  • Thune said he is "confident" that his chamber will pass the package, even as he faces pushback from some GOP lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that lawmakers in his chamber will remain in Washington, D.C., until they pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

"Senators return to Washington today and we will remain here until this bill is passed," he wrote in an op-ed on Fox News.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The comments are a sign of the increasing pressure Thune faces to win over Republican holdouts who still oppose the megabill, ahead of a self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Thune wrote that he is "confident" that the Senate will get the bill "across the finish line."

Congress was set to be on recess the week of July 4, meaning this week was effectively the deadline for lawmakers to pass the package and get it to Trump's desk.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

U.S. House tell staffers not to use Meta's WhatsApp

news 13 mins ago

Super Micro shares fall on planned $2 billion convertible debt offering

But as the deadline nears, Thune is still drawing pushback from his conference, including a group of fiscal hawks who are concerned the package will explode the national debt.

For instance, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., has repeatedly criticized the bill, warning it would add trillions of dollars to national deficits.

"What we should be doing is bending the curve of deficits down, in this reconciliation process, we're not even coming close," Johnson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" earlier this month.

Despite the blowback from some GOP lawmakers, Thune has repeatedly signaled that he intends to stick to the deadline.

Thune said last week that he was hopeful that his chamber would take up the bill by the middle of this week, POLITICO reported.

The White House has also repeatedly stood by the July 4 deadline.

"It's imperative the Senate returns this historic piece of legislation on July 4th!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote last week on X.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us