Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SEC charges Carl Icahn with hiding billions in loans backed by IEP stock

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn illegally failed to disclose billions of dollars worth of personal margin loans pledged against the value of his Icahn Enterprises stock.

Icahn and the publicly-traded company that bears his name settled those charges without admitting or denying wrongdoing. They agreed to pay $500,000 and $1.5 million in fines, respectively, the SEC said in a press release Monday.

The SEC said that Icahn pledged anywhere from 51% to 82% of Icahn Enterprises, or IELP, shares outstanding to secure billions worth in margin loans without disclosing to shareholders or federal regulators.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Icahn's cumulative personal borrowing was as much as $5 billion, according to an SEC consent order.

As the effective controlling shareholder of IELP, Icahn would have been expected to make what are known as Schedule 13D filings, which typically detail what a control shareholder expects to do with their influence over a company but also would have had to include information about any encumbrances, like margin loans, on a stake.

"The federal securities laws imposed independent disclosure obligations on both Icahn and IEP," said Osman Nawaz, a senior SEC official. "These disclosures would have revealed that Icahn pledged over half of IEP's outstanding shares at any given time."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The SEC said Icahn did not disclose the margin borrowing via 13D until July 2023. A spokesperson for Icahn did not immediately return a request for comment.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

The 3 most common ‘people-pleasing' behaviors at work—and how to stop them, from a self-help author

news 27 mins ago

Money expert who once negotiated a $10K raise says getting everything you want isn't the goal: ‘You don't have control over that'

Icahn's margin borrowing was highlighted in a May 2023 report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which put pressure on Icahn Enterprises' stock after alleging that the holding company was, among other things, not estimating the value of its holdings correctly.

Icahn consolidated and amended his margin borrowings in July, two months after the Hindenburg report, according to the SEC's consent order.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us