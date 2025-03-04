Saudi oil giant Aramco posts drop in full-year profit, slashes dividend

- Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported a decline in net profit in 2024 and warned of a dividend cut.
Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported on Tuesday a decline in net profit to $106.2 billion in 2024, down from $121.3 billion in 2023.
The company said its base dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 would be $21.1 billion, but its performance-linked payout would be just $0.2 billion. This compares to a third-quarter base dividend of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC