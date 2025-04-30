Money Report

Samsung's first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat expectations on smartphone, chip sales

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Photo illustration showing the Samsung Group company logo displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Samsung Electronics' operating profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates Wednesday, as sales of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphones and as well as memory chips rose.

The South Korean company posted a record quarterly revenue, up 10% from a year earlier, while its first-quarter operating profit climbed 1.5%.

Here are Samsung's first-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimates, which are weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

  • Revenue: 79.1 trillion Korean won vs. 78.1 trillion Korean won
  • Operating profit: 6.7 trillion Korean won vs. 6.4 trillion Korean won

First-quarter revenue marginally topped Samsung's forecast of 79 trillion won, while operating profit also came in higher than the company's expectations of 6.6 trillion Korean won.

Samsung is a leading manufacturer of memory chips, which are utilized in devices such as laptops and servers, and is also the world's second-largest smartphone maker.

The company flagged macroeconomic uncertainties due to trade tensions and a slowdown in global growth. Samsung expects performance to improve in the second half of the year, "assuming that the uncertainties are diminished."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Copyright CNBC

