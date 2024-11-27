Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Samsung Electronics makes key leadership changes with focus on chip divisions; shares drop

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

  • Samsung Electronics announced a change in leadership for its memory and foundry chip divisions.
  • The South Korean tech giant appointed Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm, while Han Jin-man will become the president and head of the company's foundry business.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced changes in the leadership of its memory and foundry chip divisions, as the company faces intense competition in the semiconductor space.

The South Korean tech giant appointed Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm, while Han Jin-man will become the president and head of the company's foundry business.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Shares of the tech giant fell 3%.

The company's stock has been on a steady decline amid investors worries that it is falling behind competitors such as SK Hynix in building advanced chips.

Last month, Jun, who has been overseeing the semiconductor division since May, issued a rare apology after the company posted disappointing third-quarter profit guidance.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Samsung appears to be pursuing an operational change while maintaining stability as it has made no significant change in top management, in our view," Citi analysts wrote in a note following the reshuffle.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Donald Trump selects Kevin Hassett to lead National Economic Council

news 3 hours ago

China's industrial profits fall by 10% in October as deflation worries linger

"We expect Samsung to overcome business uncertainty through YH Jun's leadership," the analysts said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us