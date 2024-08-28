Salesforce beats earnings estimates, CFO Amy Weaver to step down

Salesforce reported robust fiscal second-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company also announced President and Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver is stepping down.

Weaver will remain at the company until a successor is appointed and will stay on as an advisor.

The company also said Amy Weaver, its finance chief, will step down. She will remain at the company as the CFO until a successor is appointed and, after that, will stay on as an advisor.

Here is how the company did compared to LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $2.56 adjusted vs. $2.36 expected

The company's revenue grew 8% year over year during the quarter, which ended on July 31, according to a statement. Net income, at $1.43 billion, or $1.47 per share, was up from $1.27 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

With respect to guidance, Salesforce called for adjusted fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.42 to $2.44 per share on $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $2.43 in earnings per share on $9.41 billion in revenue.

Management called for $10.03 to $10.11 per share in adjusted fiscal 2025 earnings, with $37.7 billion to $38 billion in revenue. Last quarter's forecast was $9.86 to $9.94 per share and revenue from $37.7 billion to $38.0 billion. The LSEG consensus was $9.89 in adjusted earnings per share, with $37.84 billion in revenue.

During the quarter, Salesforce said in the fall it will start testing an Einstein Copilot for Merchants that can compose product pages and promotions with a few words of human input.

Earlier this month, activist investors Starboard and ValueAct both disclosed increases in their Salesforce positions. Both bought shares before the company announced a widening of its adjusted operating margin sooner than planned last year.

Excluding the after-hours move, Salesforce shares are down 2% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 index has gained 17% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Correction: Updated to reflect correct full-year revenue guidance.

