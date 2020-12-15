Russia's President Putin Congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. Election Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his presidential election victory.

On Monday, members of the Electoral College affirmed Biden's election victory.

LONDON — It's taken a while, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has now congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory.

Putin sent a telegram to Biden to congratulate him, the Kremlin said Tuesday: "In his telegram, Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the U.S., who bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now despite disagreements," the Kremlin noted.

"Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community," Putin noted, according to the Kremlin

"For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you," Putin said in the statement.

Russia's acknowledgement of Biden's victory comes after the Electoral College voted Monday to cement his victory over President Donald Trump in November's hotly-contested election.

Although the Electoral College vote is typically a formality following a presidential election, it bore more significance this time round given Trump's unsuccessful legal attempts to overturn the election results and unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities.

Putin's message of congratulations to Biden will be another blow to the Trump administration. Unlike its European neighbors who sent Biden their messages of congratulations immediately following his election win, Moscow had held off.

Following the Nov. 3 vote, Russia said it would not comment on the election until the official result was released and that Moscow had noted Trump's announcement of legal processes related to the vote.