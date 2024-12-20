Russian central bank surprises markets by holding key rate at 21%

Russia's central bank on Friday unexpectedly left its key interest rates unchanged at 21%, citing improved monetary tightness that had created the conditions to tame sky-high inflation.

"Monetary conditions tightened more significantly than envisaged by the October key rate decision," the bank said, noting factors "autonomous" from its monetary policy.

"Given the notable increase in interest rates for borrowers and the cooling of credit activity, the achieved tightness of monetary conditions creates the necessary prerequisites for resuming disinflation processes and returning inflation to the target, despite the elevated current price growth and high domestic demand," it added.

Markets had widely expected the central bank to hike interest rates by another 200 basis on Friday, after taking such a step in October amid an ongoing effort to subdue inflation stoked by the military costs of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and by Western sanctions against its key commodity exports.

The bank on Friday said it would assess the need for a key rate increase at its upcoming meeting in February. It currently forecasts annual inflation will decline to 4% in 2026 and remain at this target in the forward horizon.

Russia's consumer price index is currently more than twice this rate — annual inflation hit 9.5% as of Dec. 16, the bank said Friday, noting persisting pressures, especially in the household and business sectors. The consumer price index hit 8.9% in November on an annual basis, up from 8.5% in October. The increase was largely driven by rising food prices, with the cost of milk and dairy products soaring this year.

The hold to interest rates comes even after Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted during his Thursday annual Q&A session with Russian citizens that the nation's inflation was problematic and that there was evidence of the economy overheating. He nevertheless stressed that Russia could still achieve 3.9%-4% of economic growth this year.

"Of course, inflation is such an alarming signal. Just yesterday, when I was preparing for today's event, I spoke with the chairperson of the Central Bank, Elvira [Nabiullina] who told me that it was already somewhere around 9.3%. But wages have grown by 9% in real terms, I want to emphasize this — in real terms minus inflation — and the disposable income of the population has also grown," he said, according to comments reported by Interfax and translated by Google.

