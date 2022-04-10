Russia Wants to Rebuild Troop Strength With Recently Retired Soldiers, UK MoD Says.

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia is looking at ways to bolster its troop numbers after heavy losses as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges NATO members for more aid and continues to call for a ban on Russian oil. The EU spends billions of dollars per week on energy imports from Russia.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, pledging increase weapons support and funding.

Heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east as the Donbas region prepares for a ramp-up of Russian bombardment. Civilians in the east are being urged to flee.

Russia seeks to rebuild troop numbers with retired soldiers, U.K.'s MoD says

Russia's military is aiming to increase its troop strength with soldiers discharged in the last decade after suffering heavy losses in its invasion of Ukraine, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter Sunday.

"In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces seek to bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012," the bulletin read.

"Efforts to generate more fighting power also include trying to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova," it added.

NBC could not immediately verify the report.

— Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy renews call for immediate embargo on Russian oil, says Ukraine can't wait

Ukraine's president has renewed calls for the "whole civilized world" to immediately ban Russian oil as "Ukraine does not have time to wait."

In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Action must be taken immediately... And the oil embargo should be the first step."

It must be carried out "at the level of all democracies, the whole civilized world," he said. "Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them — to seek peace, to stop pointless violence."

Zelenskyy has been pressing world leaders to impose a full embargo on Russian energy for weeks now.

"Oil is one of the two sources of Russian self-confidence, their sense of impunity," he said in the late night address. "Another source — gas — will also be shut down over time. It's just inevitable."

But the Ukrainian leader stressed the urgency, saying that "Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait."

— Joanna Tan

Zelenskyy calls on other countries to follow UK on increasing aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western nations to increase their support for the embattled country after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged more military and financial aid.

The two leaders met in Kyiv earlier in the day, leading Britain to increase support for the country.

"It's time to impose a full embargo on Russian energy, to increase the supply of all weapons to us," Zelenskyy said.

—Jessica Bursztynsky