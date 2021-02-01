Robinhood Raises Total $3.4 Billion Amid Trading Frenzy

As it sits amid the recent extreme bouts of market volatility, discount online brokerage Robinhood has been able to raise another $2.4 billion from investors, the company said Monday.

That brings to $3.4 billion that the firm has been able to raise last Thursday, a total that exceeds the amount it has raised in its entire history.

"This funding is a strong sign of confidence from investors and will help us build for the future and continue to serve people through the exponential growth we've seen this year," Robinhood state in a statement.

"We're witnessing a movement of everyday people taking control of their own financial futures, many investing for the first time through Robinhood. With this funding, we'll build and enhance our products that give more people access to the financial system," the firm added.

Robinhood has been in the center of the storm around a move by retail investors over the past week to squeeze hedge funds that had bet big against stocks including GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

As shares in the companies surged, Robinhood placed extreme limits on how much their customers, mainly younger and small-dollar investors, could buy.

Robinhood did not immediately return a request for further comment.