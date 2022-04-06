Resist the Urge to Sell Everything, Jim Cramer Tells Investors

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors against selling off all their holdings, even as the markets continue to roil.

"No matter how scared you get, most people aren't nimble enough to get out of this market and then get back in again at a good price. That's why it's a mistake to sell everything even as the market's gotten more difficult," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer also noted that even if an investor plans to sell everything and reenter the market later, nailing down the right timing will be incredibly tough.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.42% on Wednesday. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.97% while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.22%.

Cramer highlighted several points to argue that investors shouldn't feel pressured to empty their portfolios:

There is no "grave systemic risk to the economy or the country, save the possibility of nuclear war," he said.

Even if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates dramatically, which could negatively affect people's assets, homes and other properties, "remember that most people don't own any of those," Cramer said.

Cramer added that there is currently a bull market and a bear market. As the Fed tries to tamp down inflation, the consumer-packaged goods and drug stocks are performing well while tech stocks are not, he said.

Nevertheless, he advised investors not to panic. Cramer on Tuesday told investors to sell some of their stocks, but not all.

"If people come on TV and tell you to sell everything ... . You better be real careful," Cramer said. "Even if they scare you out of your wits, nine times out of 10 you should strap yourself to the mast. Stay the course."

