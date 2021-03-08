Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri Won't Seek Reelection in 2022

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said he will not seek reelection in 2022.

"I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video posted on Twitter.

Blunt, 71, was elected to the Senate in 2010 after more than a decade in the House.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

"After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video posted on Twitter.

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021

Blunt, 71, was elected to the Senate in 2010 after more than a decade in the House.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Political analysts expect the seat to remain in GOP hands. It's a crucial one for Republicans to protect as they push to regain the majority they lost after the January runoff elections in Georgia.

The Senate is now evenly divided, but Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote gives Democrats control of the chamber.

"We will hold this seat," Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement.

Blunt will be "greatly missed in the Senate," Scott said. "The NRSC will work tirelessly to ensure Senator Blunt's successor will uphold his legacy of free enterprise and small government."

.@RoyBluntMO has dedicated his career to making Missouri a better place to raise a family, start a business & achieve the American dream.



The @NRSC will work tirelessly to ensure Blunt’s successor will uphold his legacy & we will hold this seat in '22. https://t.co/B749L8ImjW — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) March 8, 2021

Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama also announced this year that they would not run for reelection.

Blunt is the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee and the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

In his video Monday morning, Blunt did not offer a specific reason why he was not seeking reelection.

"In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I've tried to do my best," Blunt said. "In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I'm sure I wasn't right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time."

"There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate."

"Another lesson I learned here: Finish strong. And I intend to," the senator said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a statement said Blunt's retirement "will be a loss for the Republican conference and the entire Senate."

McConnell praised Blunt's work during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "no individual Senator has done more to drive testing efforts or advance the historic and successful sprint to vaccines."

"Sen. Blunt has tackled so much important work for Missouri and our country and has been an enormous asset to all his colleagues. I'm very sorry he'll be stepping away but am glad the country has two more years to keep benefitting from his talent," McConnell said.

Blunt won his first Senate race in 2010 by a wide margin, and in 2016 held onto his seat against Democratic challenger Jason Kander.

Multiple Democrats have already announced their campaigns for Blunt's seat in 2022.

After Blunt's announcement, Kander tweeted that he would not run again for the Senate seat but would support the Democratic nominee.