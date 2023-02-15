Rep. Matt Gaetz Won't Be Criminally Charged in DOJ Sex Trafficking Probe, His Lawyers Say

The Department of Justice has decided not to criminally charge Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican who was being investigated for possible sex trafficking.

The DOJ's decision was not a surprise, as nearly two years had passed without prosecutors filing charges against Gaetz despite obtaining cooperation in their probe from his former friend, disgraced Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg.

The Washington Post in September reported that career prosecutors had recommended against filing charges against Gaetz because of concerns about the credibility of two witnesses.

"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," Gaetz's lawyers Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement to CNBC.

Gaetz's office in a statement, said, "The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz's attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.

Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

Prosecutors have said that Greenberg paid at least one minor to have sex with him and other men.

Greenberg's lawyer in December criticized the DOJ's handling of the case, noting that his client had discussed "public figures" during his cooperation, and that his accounts were corroborated by other witnesses and records.

"Perhaps the DOJ will appoint a special counsel to address those individuals that implicate broader national concerns," Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz Scheller, wrote in a court filing. "Perhaps the DOJ are master strategists far beyond the capabilities of the undersigned. Or perhaps the DOJ is like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns."