Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Qualcomm shares fall 5% after report of Arm threat to scrap key license in escalating dispute

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

A smartphone with a Qualcomm logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken on March 6, 2023.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Qualcomm shares fell in premarket trade after Bloomberg reported that British chip designer Arm is looking to scrap a key license for the U.S. firm.
  • The license in question allows Qualcomm to design chips based on Arm architecture.
  • Should the cancellation of the license take place, then Qualcomm may have to stop selling products based on Arm designs.

Qualcomm shares fell nearly 5% in premarket trade after Bloomberg reported that British chip designer Arm is looking to scrap a key license for the U.S. firm.

Arm has given Qualcomm a 60-day notice of the cancellation of their so-called architectural license agreement, Bloomberg reported, citing a document.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The license in question allows Qualcomm to design chips based on Arm architecture.

Arm, which is majority-owned by Japanese giant SoftBank, operates by effectively licensing blueprints that other companies use to design semiconductors.

CNBC has reached out to Qualcomm regarding the report. Arm declined to comment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Qualcomm is one of the world's largest players in the smartphone processor markets. Its chips are built into hundreds of millions of smartphones shipped annually.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Lilium was once a promising ‘air taxi' startup worth billions. Now it's on the brink of insolvency

news 21 mins ago

Crypto firm Circle expects the UK to introduce stablecoin laws in ‘months, not years'

More recently, the company has ramped up its efforts in the personal computing space with PC processors designed to run artificial intelligence applications.

Should the license cancellation take place, Qualcomm may have to stop selling products based on Arm designs.

A Qualcomm spokesperson told Bloomberg that Arm was trying to "strong-arm a longtime partner." It "appears to be an attempt to disrupt the legal process, and its claim for termination is completely baseless," the spokesperson added.

The two companies have been locked in a two-year legal battle focused on Nuvia, a firm Qualcomm acquired in 2021 that is an Arm licensee. Arm argues that Qualcomm should now renegotiate licensing terms with the British firm.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us