Putin wants direct White House talks before Ukraine ceasefire, but says he is open to deal in principle

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2025. 
Maxim Shemetov | Reuters
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal, arguing that it needed further negotiation and must lead to "enduring peace."
  • "We are in favor of it but there are nuances," Putin said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal, arguing that it needed further negotiation and must lead to "enduring peace."

"The idea [of a ceasefire] itself is correct and we are certainly supporting it, but there are issues that need to be discussed. I think that we need to talk to our American colleagues and partners. Maybe call President Trump and discuss it together. But we support the very idea of ending this conflict through peaceful means," he said, according to an NBC translation.

Putin also said a deal must "proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis."

"We are in favor of it but there are nuances," he said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House. Kyiv backed the plan on Tuesday, contingent on Moscow's agreement.

Putin also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for giving "so much attention" to the prospect of a Russia-Ukraine deal.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this story.

