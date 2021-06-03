Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Facing Federal Campaign Finance Investigation Over Former Business

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is facing a federal investigation over campaign contributions made by employees of his former business, a spokesman said.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is facing a federal investigation over campaign contributions made by employees of his former business, a spokesman said Thursday.

"Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector," DeJoy spokesman Mark Corallo said in a statement. "He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them."

DeJoy has faced accusations that he pressured employees at his former business, New Breed Logistics, to donate to Republican candidates for office, a practice that could potentially violate campaign finance laws. DeJoy has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

The FBI and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The United States Postal Service declined to comment.

DeJoy intends to cooperate with the Justice Department to resolve its investigation, his spokesman said.

"Mr. DeJoy fully cooperated with and answered the questions posed by Congress regarding these matters," Corallo said. "The same is true of the Postal Service Inspector General's inquiry which after a thorough investigation gave Mr. DeJoy a clean bill of health on his disclosure and divestment issues."

The news of the investigation follows a September report in The Washington Post that detailed allegations from employees of New Breed Logistics, in which the employees claimed that DeJoy pressured them to donate to GOP candidates. The employees said that they were later compensated with lavish bonuses.

DeJoy said at the time that employees did not tell him they felt pressured to make contributions. A spokesperson, Monty Hagler, said then that the company had received legal guidance ensuring that the company stayed within the bounds of the law.

