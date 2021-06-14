Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Pittsburgh Steelers Star JuJu Smith-Schuster Joins Wasserman Agency After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

By Jabari Young, CNBC

Michael Reaves | Getty Images
  • Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster will now be represented by Chafie Fields of Wasserman sports as he looks to sign a lucrative deal next offseason.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to re-sign star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a long-term deal, the club will need to negotiate with a different agent.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Smith-Schuster departed agency Roc Nation, which entertainer Jay Z founded, and joined respected National Football League agent Chafie Fields at Wasserman Media Group's sports division, the agency announced on Monday. Smith-Schuster joins a roster led by Fields that includes Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Money Report

Economy 16 mins ago

All-Star Investor Rich Bernstein Warns Bitcoin Is a Bubble, Sees Oil as the Most Ignored Bull Market

Business 57 mins ago

American Express CEO Says U.S. Travel, Dining Spending Is Nearing Full Recovery

Fields, the firm's the executive president of team sports, also added National Basketball Association star James Harden to his clients in January.

Smith-Schuster, 24, signed a one-year pact with the Steelers worth $8 million after producing 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2020 season. His best season came in 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl following 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

By signing a one-year agreement, Smith-Schuster is essentially betting on himself that he'll produce a better season statistically and avoid a significant injury. Hence, he could be one of the most sought-after players in the 2022 free agency class and cash in on a higher salary cap that could reach $208 million, up from $182.5 for the 2021 season.

Currently, Cooper's five-year, $100 million contract is the most expensive deal in the NFL for a receiver. Fields negotiated that deal in the 2020 offseason. Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins ($27.2 million) and new Tennessee Titans wideout Julio Jones ($22 million) are the highest-paid per year, according to Spotrac.

So, if he produces and makes another Pro Bowl, its likely Smith-Schuster will seek a new deal in that money range.

NFL training camps start next month for the 2021 campaign. After its pandemic season that restricted most fans, the league expects clubs to allow full attendance.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinesstechnologyNational Football LeaguesportsNational Basketball Association
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us