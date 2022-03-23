Pentagon Says Russia's Nuclear Weapons Rhetoric Is ‘Dangerous'; Scale of Mariupol's Destruction Seen

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

The Pentagon has said comments made by a top Kremlin official stating that Russia could use nuclear weapons if the country faced an "existential threat" were reckless and "not the way a responsible nuclear power should act."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more pressure on Russia yesterday as the war appears to be entering a stalemate.

In his latest video address, Zelenskyy said that about 100,000 people are still stuck in the port city of Mariupol under a "complete blockade" and suffering under "inhumane conditions."

Russian air strikes have turned the besieged port city into the "ashes of a dead land," the city council said, as the U.S. and Europe prepared to slap more sanctions on Moscow. Satellite images have been released showing the utter destruction of the city.

Pentagon says Russia's rhetoric around nuclear weapons is 'dangerous'

Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The U.S. has reacted to comments from the Kremlin's spokesman Dmity Peskov, who told CNN in an interview Tuesday that Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if Russia faced an "existential threat."

When asked about the comments, the Pentagon's spokesman John Kirby said the rhetoric was "dangerous" and that "it's not the way a responsible nuclear power should act."

Kirby's comments come after Peskov refused to rule out the use of nuclear weapons, and when asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday under what conditions Putin would use Russia's nuclear capability, Peskov replied, "if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be."

U.S. President Joe Biden and his European counterparts are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia, as well as a tightening of existing sanctions, during his trip to Brussels this week.

Biden will also discuss longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture and contingencies in the case of nuclear weapons use, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia's G-20 membership is in question, report suggests

Russia's G-20 membership is under scrutiny, with the U.S. and its Western allies reportedly assessing whether the country should remain in the Group of Twenty grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be vetoed by others in the club — which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and others — raised the prospect of some countries skipping G-20 meetings this year, the sources said.

The G-20, and its smaller G-7 counterpart, see leaders of the world's largest economies come together to try to coordinate responses to international events, such as economic crises or climate change.

Reuters reported one unnamed, senior G-7 official as questioning whether it's appropriate that Russia remains a member of G-20. Russia was suspended from what was previously the G-8 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

— Holly Ellyatt

Satellite images show destruction in Mariupol caused by airstrikes

Residential buildings and factories in the southeastern city of Mariupol have been destroyed, according to satellite images taken on Tuesday by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies.

Maxar, which works with U.S. government agencies to provide commercial satellite imagery, released photos that showed damage to apartment buildings and a factory.

The latest batch of images, all dated March 22, also showed smoke billowing from buildings in Mariupol.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

— Abigail Ng

Around 100,000 still in Mariupol under 'inhumane conditions,' Zelenskyy says

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Around 100,000 people remain in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol under "inhumane conditions," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"No food, no water, no medicine. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing," he said in a video address, according to an English transcript by NBC News.

Ukraine has been trying to evacuate people from the city and bring in humanitarian aid for more than a week, Zelenskyy said. "Almost all our attempts, unfortunately, are disrupted by the Russian occupiers. By shelling or deliberate terror."

The president also said that Ukrainian representatives are continuing "very difficult" negotiations virtually. "Step by step we are moving forward," he said.

He said he was grateful for the support of international mediators and leaders. "Today was one of those days that allows us to say with confidence that the whole world is with us," he said.

— Abigail Ng

