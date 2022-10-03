Peloton Will Put Bikes in Every Hilton-Branded Hotel in the U.S.

Peloton will put bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S., the company announced Monday.

The partnership with Hilton includes all 18 of the hospitality giant's hotel subsidiaries, including Hampton Inn and Doubletree.

It's the latest in a broad effort to expand the consumer base under CEO Barry McCarthy.

The partnership will provide at least one bike to each hotel fitness center, including locations of the 18 Hilton brands, such as Hampton Inn, Embassy Suites and Doubletree. Hilton Honors members will also receive a 90-day free trial of the Peloton app.

Hilton hotels that already have Peloton bikes will have the option to add another. The company says that rollout will begin in the coming weeks, with the majority of locations equipped by the end of the year.

The partnership builds on an existing hotel footprint for Peloton, which says hotel guests have completed 1.6 million Peloton rides so far in 2022.

"My first experience with Peloton was during a hotel stay while on vacation, and I was immediately hooked," said Betsy Webb, the global vice president of Peloton's commercial branch. "We love brands that prioritize their customers' wellness and could not be more excited to bring Peloton to Hilton guests nationwide wherever they are on their fitness journey."

Peloton, which began as an exclusive, direct-to-consumer brand, has shifted gears to a broader mass-market approach. Last week, the company announced that its bikes, treadmills and other hardware would be sold in Dick's Sporting Goods locations. Peloton previously launched nationwide bike rentals, certified preowned bikes and a sales partnership with Amazon.

It's all part of a larger turnaround effort by CEO Barry McCarthy, who took the helm from co-founder John Foley in February. The company announced significant changes and layoffs during the transition of power, as it grappled with the end of pandemic-era demand.

A representative from Peloton called this year "transformative" for the company and indicated that more changes to the company's strategy are to come.

Foley left his role as executive chair in mid-September alongside fellow co-founder and Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi and the company's first international hire, Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils. Last week, Peloton's head of marketing Dara Treseder departed the company for an executive position at Autodesk.

Correction: Peloton will put bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. An earlier version misstated the status of the hotels.