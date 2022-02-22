Money Report

Peloton Resolves Major Outage After Connected Fitness Classes Went Offline

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Peloton's connected fitness services appear to be working again for most users, after the company suffered a major outage Tuesday morning that meant members were unable to take live and on-demand fitness classes.

In a note posted on its website at 12:11 p.m. ET, Peloton wrote: "We are seeing widespread recovery of Peloton services. We are still working to confirm all services are back and operational. We apologize for any impact this may have had on your workout."

A little before 11 a.m. the company said it was investigating the service issue, which it said "may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web."

Peloton shares were down roughly 4% in midday trading.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, though it impacted both Peloton's Bikes and its treadmill machines, known as Treads. Salesforce-owned Slack was also down for some users on Tuesday morning, hampering workplace communications.

Some Peloton members took to Twitter to express their frustration with the online services down. Some said they had just been gearing up for a workout as the app crashed — others were in the middle of one.

Earlier this month, Peloton got a new CEO in Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive. Peloton founder and former CEO John Foley has transitioned to executive chairman of the connected fitness company.

McCarthy has been tasked with right-sizing costs and resetting the business after it experienced tremendous growth during the Covid pandemic.

Peloton shares are down about 77% over the past 12 months.

