PayPal shares slide after Amazon drops Venmo as payment option

Amazon will no longer allow users to pay with Venmo beginning Jan. 10, according to a notice sent to users.

The company announced last October it would accept Venmo at checkout.

Shares of PayPal, which owns Venmo, slid on Thursday.

Amazon notified users late Wednesday it will soon stop accepting Venmo as a payment method.

The company said it will no longer let users pay using Venmo beginning Jan. 10, according to a notice sent out to Amazon customers. Amazon will still accept Venmo debit and credit cards, the notice states. Venmo announced the move in a separate notice posted to its website.

"Due to recent changes, Venmo can no longer be added as a payment method," the company said. "Venmo will remain available to users who currently have it enabled in their Amazon wallet until 01/10/24."

Shares of PayPal, which owns Venmo, closed down 1.7% on Thursday.

The move is an abrupt reversal. Amazon announced last October it would add Venmo as a payment method at checkout, giving shoppers more options to pay for their purchases. Venmo is a popular payment service that lets users instantly send money to one another.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the change and said shoppers will still be able to use "nearly a dozen other payment methods." The company didn't elaborate on why it is removing Venmo as a payment method.

A Venmo spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that the company and Amazon agreed to disable the payment service as an option, adding: "We have a strong relationship with Amazon and look forward to continuing to build on it."



