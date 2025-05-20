Palo Alto Networks beats on earnings and revenue, misses on gross margin

Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter but missed on gross margin.

Sales in in the company's fiscal third-quarter grew 15% from a year earlier.



Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter but its gross margin was below estimates. The stock dropped 4% in extended trading on Tuesday.

Here's how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earnings per share: 80 cents, adjusted vs. 77 cents expected

80 cents, adjusted vs. 77 cents expected Revenue: $2.29 billion vs. $2.28 billion expected

Sales in the company's fiscal third-quarter grew 15% from $1.98 billion a year earlier. Net income fell to $262.1 million, or 37 cents per share, from $278.8 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings will come be between 87 cents and 89 per share, ahead of analysts estimates of 86 cents.



Palo Alto Networks said that its non-GAAP gross margin was 76%, which trailed analysts' estimates of 77.2%.



The company said capital expenditures for its latest quarter were $68.3 million, below Wall Street estimates of $70.8 million.



WATCH: Pinterest CEO on the ad market, AI usage and state of the consumer.