Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Palantir shares jump 23% to record on uplifting guidance

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp appears on a Bloomberg television interview during the FoundryCon event in Palo Alto, California, on March 7, 2024.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Palantir shares jumped 23% on Tuesday and headed for a record close after the data analytics software maker reported robust third-quarter results and issued uplifting guidance.
  • In September, the company gained entry into the S&P 500 stock index.
  • Deutsche Bank analysts said in a report that "the beat was driven by better-than-expected U.S. Government performance."

Palantir shares jumped 23% on Tuesday and headed for a record close after the data analytics software maker reported robust third-quarter results and issued uplifting revenue guidance.

The stock reached a high of $51.19, above the prior record of $45.14 reached last week. If the gain holds, it will mark the stock's biggest jump since Feb. 6, when shares popped 30%.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Revenue climbed 30% to $726 million from a year earlier, topping the $701 million average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents beat the average estimate of 9 cents.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a report that "the beat was driven by better-than-anticipated US Government performance," boosted by demand for artificial intelligence tools.

"Palantir is among a handful of infrastructure software companies that have started to meaningfully monetize generative AI, where its competitive positioning benefits from longtime investment and deep expertise in complex data integration, and particularly its reputation for data security built into its ontology," the analysts wrote.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Net income of $143.5 million, or 6 cents per share, was up from $71.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The company called for fourth-quarter revenue of $767 million to $771 million. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had been looking for $741.4 million.

Money Report

news 59 mins ago

Activist Irenic backs Starboard's push to end News Corp's dual-class structure

news 1 hour ago

Average age of first-time homebuyers is 38, an all-time high. Here's what that says about the real estate market

Palantir is targeting more than $687 million in U.S. commercial revenue for the year, implying about 24% of the total.

Bank of America bumped its price target from $50 to $55 and maintained its buy rating.

"We continue to view the adoption of PLTR's AI-enabled products and reach in its early days, as more companies realize the time, resource, and cost savings possible," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note to investors. "In our view, Palantir's moat as the differentiated agnostic AI-enabler is only growing with each new use-case carrying compounding unit economics."

— CNBC's Jordan Novet and Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

WATCH: Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale on Musk-Putin conversations, state of 2024 election

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us