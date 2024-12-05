Outgoing Campbell's CEO talks new NFL role and the soup maker's progress

Outgoing Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse discussed his departure from the company in a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Outgoing Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse discussed his departure from the company in a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, sayin he feels comfortable leaving his post to become president of the National Football League's Washington Commanders.

"We have moved dramatically from where we were six years ago," he said of the soup maker. "I couldn't be more excited about it, and, to be quite frank, I couldn't have entertained leaving if I didn't think we were in this position and ready for the future."

Campbell's reported a mixed quarter Tuesday night and announced longtime company executive Mick Beekhuizen will start as CEO in February of 2025. Management struck an optimistic tone about recovery in different categories but said some were making more progress than others. Shares dipped on Wednesday, finishing the day down more than 6%.

Clouse took the helm at Campbell's in 2019 and worked to help the the company as its soup business struggled, boosting snack sales and expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of Sovos Brands, which is known for Rao's pasta sauce. Clouse expressed optimism about Campbell's ability to change its offerings accordance with consumers' preferences and tastes.

"What I really feel like we've done, and, and I think the industry will continue to do, is to evolve to meet those trends," he said. "And I think we're well-positioned within that space to be ready for this next chapter."

