Oracle engineers caused days-long software outage at U.S. hospitals

CHS told CNBC that the outage involving Oracle Health, the company's electronic health record (EHR) system affected "several" hospitals, leading them to activate "downtime procedures."

Oracle entered the EHR market in 2022 through the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner.

Oracle engineers mistakenly triggered a five-day software outage at a number of Community Health Systems hospitals, causing the facilities to temporarily return to paper-based patient records.

CHS told CNBC that the outage involving Oracle Health, the company's electronic health record (EHR) system, affected "several" hospitals, leading them to activate "downtime procedures." Trade publication Becker's Hospital Review reported that 45 hospitals were hit.

The outage began on April 23, after engineers conducting maintenance work mistakenly deleted critical storage connected to a key database, a CHS spokesperson said in a statement. The outage was resolved on Monday, and was not related to a cyberattack or other security incident.

CHS is based in Tennessee and includes 72 hospitals in 14 states, according to the medical system's website.

"Despite this being a major outage, our hospitals were able to maintain services with no material impact," the spokesperson said. "We are proud of our clinical and support teams who worked through the multi-day outage with professionalism and a commitment to delivering high-quality, safe care for patients."

Oracle didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

An EHR is a digital version of a patient's medical history that's updated by doctors and nurses. It's crucial software within the U.S. health-care system, and outages can cause serious disruptions to patient care. Oracle acquired EHR vendor Cerner in 2022 for $28.3 billion, becoming the second-biggest player in the market, behind Epic Systems.

Now that Oracle's systems are back online, CHS said that the impacted hospitals are working to "re-establish full functionality and return to normal operations and procedures."

Oracle's CHS error comes weeks after the company's federal electronic health record experienced a nationwide outage. Oracle has struggled with a thorny, years-long EHR rollout with the Department of Veterans Affairs, marred by patient safety concerns. The agency launched a strategic review of Cerner in 2021, before Oracle's acquisition, and it temporarily paused deployment of the software in 2023.

