Oracle bumps up fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, lifting stock 6%

Oracle now sees at least $66 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, around $1.5 billion more than analysts had expected.

Capital spending also will increase.

The company plans for over $104 billion in revenue in the 2029 fiscal year.

Oracle shares rose about 6% in extended trading on Thursday after the database software maker raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and issued a heady forecast for the 2029 fiscal year.

At an analyst meeting coinciding with the Oracle CloudWorld conference in Las Vegas, the company said it now sees at least $66 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were anticipating $64.5 billion.

Oracle's good week is continuing. Shares gained around 15% the past three trading sessions and are trading at a record after the company announced quarterly results that topped expectations. The stock is now up 55% for the year, behind only Nvidia among large-cap tech companies.

Oracle sometimes also gives guidance multiple years out. The company said on Thursday that, looking out to the 2029 fiscal year, it sees over $104 billion in revenue, along with year-over-year growth in earnings per share of 20%.

"Those numbers should not be a problem. At all," CEO Safra Catz said at the event. She pointed to partnerships that will allow companies to use Oracle database software through top-tier cloud providers Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Oracle announced the Amazon relationship on Monday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The company's cloud infrastructure revenue grew 45% in the most recent quarter, a quicker pace than at Amazon, Google or Microsoft.

In addition to generating more revenue as companies move workloads to the cloud from their data centers, Oracle has a shot at growing in artificial intelligence. On Wednesday, Oracle said its cloud unit that competes has begun taking orders for a cluster of over 131,000 next-generation "Blackwell" graphics processing units from Nvidia.

As Oracle plans to expand revenue, Catz said she expects capital expenditures to double in the current 2025 fiscal year.

WATCH: Investors starting to look 'longer term' on Oracle, says Wolfe's Alex Zukin