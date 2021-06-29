Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
VIAC

Options Traders Are Bullish on ViacomCBS After a Blockbuster Box-Office Weekend

By Tyler Bailey, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

ViacomCBS is reaping the rewards of a huge weekend at the box office, which has spurred renewed confidence in an industry whose recovery is still uncertain in the wake of Covid-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Even though it was Universal's latest Fast and Furious film, "F9," that led the way with a $70 million opening weekend haul, plenty of options traders are betting that ViacomCBS is the way to play for gains going forward.

Money Report

Coronavirus 33 mins ago

Uber Will Ask Employees to Return to Work 50% of the Time

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

The U.S. Is Falling Further Behind China and Europe in Electric Vehicle Production

"It traded more than three times the average call volume today, and calls outpaced puts by more than 4.5-to-1. The most active options were all 50-strike calls, the July 2 weekly 50-strikes, the [July and August standard expiration 50-strike calls], so options traders appear to be betting that the stock has more room to run," Optimize Advisors CIO Michael Khouw said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

The 50-strike calls that expire Friday were trading at about $0.94, which means that buyers are betting that ViacomCBS could rally as much as 10% by the end of this week.

ViacomCBS was trading about 1% lower in Tuesday's session.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

VIACViacomCBS Cl BOptionsOptions Action
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us