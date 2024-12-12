Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

OpenAI says ChatGPT suffers outage, company working on fix

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits “Making Money With Charles Payne” at Fox Business Network Studios in New York on Dec. 4, 2024.
Mike Coppola | Getty Images
  • OpenAI's outage on Wednesday left users unable to access ChatGPT or the Sora video generator.
  • ChatGPT has been unavailable for three hours.

OpenAI said Wednesday it was working to fix an outage after its popular ChatGPT assistant and Sora video generator were left inaccessible.

"We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix," OpenAI said in a post on X.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company's technology was reaching 300 million active users each week. Earlier on Wednesday, Apple released new versions of its software for the iPhone, iPad and Mac that bring integrations with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has been down for over three hours. An outage in June lasted for over five hours.

OpenAI was valued at $157 billion in a funding round in October that included participation from existing backer Microsoft as well as chipmaker Nvidia. The company's rapid ascent began with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and has been the biggest story in the tech industry over the last couple years.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

On Monday OpenAI said it was releasing Sora to people in the U.S. and most other countries, but on Tuesday, Altman wrote on X that "we significantly underestimated demand for sora; it is going to take awhile to get everyone access."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Nasdaq climbs past 20,000, powered by megacap tech gains

news 2 hours ago

ServiceTitan prices IPO at $71, above expected range, after slow stretch for tech offerings

WATCH: iPhone's ChatGPT upgrade: Here's what to know

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us