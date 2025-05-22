OpenAI, Oracle and NVIDIA will help build Stargate UAE AI campus launching in 2026

OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco are providing support for the sweeping artificial intelligence campus in the United Arab Emirates called Stargate UAE.

The Stargate UAE project was announced last week during President Donald Trump's Middle East tour.

The project will include chips from Nvidia, while Cisco Systems and SoftBank will provide connectivity infrastructure.

Technology giants OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco are joining forces to help build a sweeping Stargate artificial intelligence campus in the United Arab Emirates.

"AI is the most transformative force of our time," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a release Thursday. "With Stargate UAE, we are building the AI infrastructure to power the country's bold vision – to empower its people, grow its economy, and shape its future."

The announcement confirms previous CNBC reporting on the project.

During his Middle East tour last week, President Donald Trump and the U.S. Commerce Department announced a slew of new AI deals, including the UAE Stargate project slated for Abu Dhabi.

The project, in collaboration with Emirati firm G42, will span 10 square miles and include a 5-gigawatt capacity.

As part of the deal, OpenAI and Oracle are slated to manage a 1-gigawatt compute cluster built by G42. The project will include chips from Nvidia, while Cisco Systems will provide connectivity infrastructure.

The companies said an initial 200-megawatt AI cluster should launch next year.

OpenAI said in a release that the project "reinforces OpenAI's commitment to strengthening U.S. infrastructure while helping allies gain access to transformative AI responsible and securely."

The latest project marks the first international iteration of the Trump administration's multi-billion dollar joint AI infrastructure project announced in January between OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank. At the time, the companies committed $100 billion to the project and an additional $500 billion over the next four years.

OpenAI said in February that it was weighing data center campuses in 16 states as part of the deal.

