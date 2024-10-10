Money Report

OpenAI Chair Bret Taylor talks AI agents, regulation and the technology's current boom

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Bret Taylor, co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris on June 15, 2022.
Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Bret Taylor, board chairman of OpenAI, joined CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his AI startup Sierra.
  • Taylor co-founded Sierra in March 2023. The startup aims to help companies build AI agents that can interface directly with their customers.
  • Taylor said that in the current "AI wave," he believes at least 10 "meaningful" enterprise software companies, and more than one significant trillion-dollar consumer company, will emerge.

Bret Taylor, board chairman of OpenAI, joined CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Thursday to discuss his artificial intelligence startup Sierra.

Taylor co-founded Sierra in March 2023. The startup aims to help companies build AI agents that can interface directly with their customers. AI agents vary in their complexity, but they can generally help users answer questions, automate processes and perform specific tasks, according to the company's website. 

"This is the way your company is going to have its branded customer experience that can actually have a conversation with you, and it's going to do everything you can do on the website," Taylor said.

Sierra is already valued at around $4 billion, and Taylor said he is excited to build an "enduring company."

Taylor said that in the current "AI wave," he believes at least 10 "meaningful" enterprise software companies, and more than one significant trillion-dollar consumer company, will emerge.

When asked about regulation in the tech space and the potential breakup of Google, Taylor said, "I think a lot of folks in Silicon Valley think we should probably be focused more on empowering little tech than trying to disempower Big Tech."

Taylor added that he believes the U.S. is the "greatest country for entrepreneurs" because "we have capital. We're not too highly regulated. And what often happens in these well-intentioned environments is people introduce constraints in the business environment that actually help incumbents, because it creates a lot of complexity for startups."

Taylor joined OpenAI's board after the company's CEO, Sam Altman, was briefly ousted in November. He has helped steer the company as other executives including its former chief technology officer, Mira Murati, have departed, and as the company begins its transition to a for-profit entity.

