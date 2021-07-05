One Person Dead After Accident at Adventureland Amusement Park in Iowa

One person is dead and three are injured after an accident at an amusement park in Iowa.

Adventureland Park officials told CBS the ride remains closed while it investigates.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sat., July 3, on the Raging River Ride at Adventureland Park, CBS News affiliate KCCI reports.

Adventureland Park officials said in a statement that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the ride remains closed. The amusement park is working with state and local authorities.

The ride was last inspected on Friday, KCCI reported.

The River Ride uses a conveyor belt to move rafts through faux river rapids, and the injuries occurred after a boat carrying six people flipped over. Emergency responders transported four riders to the hospital, and the park said Sunday night that it was "saddened" to learn that one had died, according to the Associated Press.

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite," Adventureland said, in a statement.

The Raging River has been a staple of the park since 1983, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad took one of the inaugural rides, AP reported. Adventureland advertises the ride as a "great way to cool off with the whole family," warning it might leave participants soaked.

In 2016, a man who worked at Adventureland died while working on the Raging River Ride.