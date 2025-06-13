Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices jump more than 7% after Israel launches unilateral airstrikes against Iran

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2025. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Office Of The Iranian Supreme Le | Via Reuters

Crude oil futures jumped more than 7% Thursday evening after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran without U.S. support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose $5.22, or 7.67%, to $73.26 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent jumped $5.01, or 7.02%, to $74.23 per barrel.

Israel launched a "targeted military operation" against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address. Israel hit Iran's main enrichment site at Natanz, its leading nuclear scientists, and struck the heart of its ballistic missile program, Netanyahu said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear that Israel had taken "unilateral action against Iran" without U.S. support. Rubio warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in anticipation of Iran launching a missile and drone attack in retaliation.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Trump ordered to return control of California National Guard to governor

news 1 hour ago

Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us