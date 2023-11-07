Money Report

Oil giant Saudi Aramco's profit slides 23% in third quarter on lower crude prices, volumes

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

Saudi state oil giant Aramco posted a 23% drop in net profit in the third quarter, down to $32.6 billion attributable to "the impact of lower crude oil prices and volumes sold," the company said Tuesday.

The third-quarter net profit result marked a steep decline from $42.4 billion the same time last year, but still beat analyst estimates near $31.8 billion.

Free cash flow for the company was slashed to $20.3 billion, less than half of what it was in the third quarter of 2022 at $45 billion.

Aramco still upheld its dividend payout of $29.4 billon to investors and the Saudi government.

