CNBC's Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025: Here's how the top 25 clubs in the world stack up

The world's 25 most valuable soccer teams are worth an average of $2.76 billion, according to CNBC's Official Global Soccer Valuations 2025.

On average, the 25 most valuable teams generated revenue of $520 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $54 million last season, according to CNBC's valuations. For the 22 European teams on CNBC's list, figures are for the 2023-24 season. For the three U.S. teams, figures are for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Soccer valuations are far behind the National Football League, in which the average team is worth $6.5 billion, and the National Basketball Association, in which the average team is worth $4.7 billion, but are ahead of Major League Baseball, at an average of $2.6 billion, and the National Hockey League, at a $1.9 billion average, according to CNBC's valuations.

The most valuable team is Real Madrid, worth $6.7 billion, according to CNBC's calculations. The Spanish team posted revenue of $1.13 billion. Manchester City had the second-most revenue, at $902 million. According to the 2025 Deloitte Football Money League report, Real Madrid's revenue increased 26% from the 2022-23 season, in part because the completion of renovations to Santiago Bernabéu Stadium fueled a doubling of match-day revenue to $268 million.

In addition, according to Real Madrid's annual report last year, the club earned $174 million from the Champions League competition, which the team won in 2024 for a record 15th time.

Two teams on CNBC's list should see their revenue increase soon due to improved stadium economics: Barcelona and MLS' Inter Miami. Barcelona, Real Madrid's archrival, is expected to move back into its upgraded Spotify Camp Nou stadium in the coming months, according to reports. Inter Miami will be moving into the new Miami Freedom Park in 2026, according to the team.

CNBC's Official Global Soccer Team Valuations list for 2025 includes 11 English teams, three of which are in the top five. This is in large part because the Premier League has the richest broadcasting deals in soccer, with its domestic and international rights worth an annual average of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the leagues' broadcasting deals, who asked to remain unnamed in order to speak freely about nonpublic information. That is more than double what No. 2 Spain's La Liga gets, the person added. The Premier League's next three-year broadcasting rights cycle, beginning with the 2025-26 season, will average about $5.1 billion a year, the person said.

Here is CNBC's methodology for ranking the world's most valuable soccer teams.

