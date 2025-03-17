OECD cuts U.S. and global economic outlooks as Trump's trade tariffs weigh on growth

Global growth is expected to slow from 3.2% in 2024 to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, according to the OECD. It had previously forecast 3.3% global economic growth this year and next.

"Global GDP growth is projected to moderate from 3.2% in 2024, to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, with higher trade barriers in several G20 economies and increased geopolitical and policy uncertainty weighing on investment and household spending," the OECD said Monday in its interim Economic Outlook report.

"Annual GDP growth in the United States is projected to slow from its strong recent pace, to be 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026."

In its previous projections, published in December, the OECD had estimated 3.3% global economic growth this year and next. The U.S. economy had been expected to grow 2.4% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026.

The OECD said its latest projections were "based on an assumption that bilateral tariffs between Canada and the United States and between Mexico and the United States are raised by an additional 25 percentage points on almost all merchandise imports from April."

If the tariff increases were lower, or applied to fewer goods, economic activity would be stronger and inflation would be lower than projected, "but global growth would still be weaker than previously expected," the report noted.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.