NXP Semi shares sink on tariff concerns, CEO Kurt Sievers to step down

NXP Semiconductor Inc. fell about 8% on Monday after the chip company announced that CEO Kurt Sievers will step down as part of its latest first-quarter earnings for its fiscal 2025.
Here's how the company did, versus LSEG consensus estimates:
- Earnings per share: $2.64 adjusted vs. $2.58 expected
- Revenue: $2.84 billion vs. $2.83 billion expected
Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.
The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines but cited a "challenging set of market conditions" looking forward.
"We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," Sievers said in an earnings release.
Sales in NXP's first quarter declined 9% year over year.
The company posted $1.67 billion in auto sales during the first quarter, trailing analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.
NXP Semi said that second-quarter sales would come in at a midpoint of $2.9 billion, ahead of the $2.87 billion that analysts were projecting. Second-quarter adjusted EPS will be $2.66, in line with analyst estimates.
The company logged first-quarter net income of $490 million, which was a 23% year-to-year drop from $639 million.
NXP's net income per share was $1.92 compared to $2.47 during the same time a year ago. A drop of 22%.