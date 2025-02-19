NWSL's Portland Thorns signs security company Ring as major sponsor

Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League announced a sponsorship deal with home security firm Ring.

Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday announced a multiyear sponsorship with Amazon-owned home security firm Ring.

The collaboration establishes Ring as the club's primary sponsor and will include logo placement on player jerseys, cold weather jackets and media backdrops. The value of the partnership was not disclosed, but a person familiar with the terms told CNBC it's the largest kit deal in league history. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to comment on nonpublic details.

"Working with Ring goes beyond logo placement — it's about deepening our connection with fans and enhancing their experience," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, governor of Portland Thorns, in a news release. "Ring's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bring fans closer to the team and the game. This collaboration provides unprecedented access and strengthens the bond between our players, fans, and city while continually elevating the fan experience."

Ring manufactures cameras, doorbells, alarms and other security products. It will install its products throughout the team's training facility and arena, Providence Park, to film practices and games.

The company will also back initiatives to support local businesses and for women to shadow Thorns front office personnel and obtain certifications as referees or coaches.

"We're excited to support women's sports, especially with the Portland Thorns FC, an iconic team that embodies strong community connection and excellence," Liz Hamren, CEO of Ring, said in the release. "At Ring, we're committed to helping people stay connected to what's important — whether it's home, family, or community. For many, sports are a part of that connection, and we are thrilled to partner with Thorns to celebrate players, fans, and the Portland community."

Thorns FC is one of the founding NWSL franchises and has won a league-leading three championships as well as two Shield awards, which go to the team with the best regular-season record. The team's 2025 season will begin against the Kansas City Current on March 15.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed to this report.