Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia shares climb on report Trump will end chip export restrictions

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (R) speaks alongside US President Donald Trump speaks about investing in America, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.
  • The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia shares rose on Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.

The rule, which was proposed in the last days of the Biden administration, organizes countries into three different tiers, all of which have different restrictions on whether advanced AI chips like those made by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel can be shipped to the country without a license.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Trump administration plans to rescind the rule, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia had no comment on the reported move by the Trump administration.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Chipmakers including Nvidia and AMD have been against the rule.

AMD CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. should strike a balance between restricting access to chips for national security and providing access, which will boost the American chip industry.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Applovin shares pop on earnings beat as it announces sale of mobile gaming business

news 13 mins ago

Trump offers to ‘help' relieve conflict between India and Pakistan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this week that being locked out of the Chinese AI market would be a "tremendous loss."

Read the full Bloomberg story here: Trump to Rescind Global Chip Curbs Amid AI Restrictions Debate

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us