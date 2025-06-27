Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia heads for 5-day win streak as it hits record highs

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025.
Gonzalo Fuentes | Reuters
  • Nvidia shares rose for a fifth consecutive day toward new highs as investors shrugged off China export fears.
  • The rise in shares has helped the AI chipmaking giant regain its seat as the most valuable company with a market value of $3.8 trillion.
  • CEO Jensen Huang raised concerns about getting locked out of the massive $50 billion China market.

Nvidia stock rose for a fifth consecutive day Friday as the chipmaker hovered near fresh highs and investors shook off China concerns.

The rise in shares has helped the artificial intelligence chipmaking giant regain its seat as the most valuable company.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The stock is up 66% since hitting its 52-week low in early April. Its market capitalization last stood at about $3.8 trillion, putting it ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimated that both Nvidia and Microsoft will hit the $4 trillion market cap club this summer, and reach $5 trillion over the next 18 months.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP


Nvidia had a rough start to 2025 as fears of tariffs and China export controls on semiconductors dampened sentiment. Earlier this year, the Trump administration told Nvidia that it would need an export license to ship its H20 processors to China. The chip was introduced following rules introduced by the Biden administration.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

The metaverse as we knew it failed, but it's being resurrected for new worlds

news 1 hour ago

Deep inside U.S. economy, more sticker prices start going up due to tariffs, and inventory is headed down

CEO Jensen Huang raised concerns about getting locked out of the massive $50 billion China market and said the changes effectively cut off sales without a "grace period." He said Nvidia's recent quarterly results would have been better if the company could sell chips in the world's second-largest economy.

Nvidia held its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, where Huang called robotics the biggest opportunity for the chipmaker after AI. The company's business unit, which includes automotive and robotics segments, reached $567 million in sales, or about 1% of revenues last quarter.

"We're working towards a day where there will be billions of robots, hundreds of millions of autonomous vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of robotic factories that can be powered by Nvidia technology," he said.

WATCH: Nvidia hits all-time high as semi boom broadens

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us