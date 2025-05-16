Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

By Kristina Partsinevelos, CNBC and Chris Eudaily, CNBC

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends an ‘Investing in America’ event held by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week.
  • The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S., which was announced by President Donald Trump.
  • Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week, a source familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

Nvidia will supply hardware with the latest Blackwell GB300 systems.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S. announced by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration.

The Abu Dhabi data center announced Thursday will be built by the Emirati firm G42. The massive campus will have 5-gigawatt capacity and cover 10 square miles.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Cisco President Jeetu Patel were all in the UAE as well.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says

news 2 hours ago

Tech IPO market is finally showing signs of life

The first phase of UAE Stargate includes a 1-gigawatt compute cluster.

OpenAI announced in February that it was considering building U.S. Stargate data center campuses in 16 states that had indicated "real interest" in the project.

The 16 states were Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Construction on the data center in Abilene, Texas, is currently underway and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this story.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us