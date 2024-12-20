Money Report

Novo Nordisk shares plunge 22% after CagriSema obesity drug trial results

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk are seen at a pharmacy.
Hollie Adams | Reuters

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk plummeted more than 24% on Friday, putting it on course for its worst-ever daily loss, after reporting results in a late-stage trial for its experimental CagriSema weight loss drug that missed expectations.

The maker of the wildly popular Wegovy obesity drug said its new drug candidate helped patients reduce their weight by 22.7%, below the 25% it had forecast, according to Reuters.

The stock was trading down 22% at 11:24 a.m. London time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

