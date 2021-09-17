Money Report

North Carolina Judges Block Voter ID Law, Saying It Discriminates Against Black People

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Sara D. Davis | Getty Images
  • A panel of North Carolina judges in split decision blocked the state's voter ID law, saying it discriminated against Black people.
  • The majority of the three-judge panel said in its opinion that evidence shows the 2018 law "was enacted in part for a discriminatory purpose, and would not have been enacted in its current form but for its tendency to discriminate against African American voters."
  • North Carolina's voter identification law was enacted in late 2018 when the state legislature overrode a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

A panel of North Carolina judges in a split decision Friday blocked the state's voter ID law, saying it discriminated against Black people.

Two judges on the panel said in their majority opinion that evidence shows the law "was enacted in part for a discriminatory purpose."

The order also said the law "would not have been enacted in its current form but for its tendency to discriminate against African American voters."

North Carolina's voter identification law was enacted in late 2018 when the state legislature overrode a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

