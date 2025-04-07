Money Report

Nintendo President Doug Bowser on the new Switch 2, tariffs and what's next for the gaming giant

By Teddy Farkas, CNBC and Steve Kovach, CNBC

Steve Kovach interviews Nintendo President Doug Bowser
CNBC

Nintendo on Wednesday unveiled details for the Switch 2. It'll include a bigger screen and controllers and is a faster version than its predecessor, which sold more than 150 million units since its 2017 release.

The Switch 2 will hit store shelves on June 5 for $449.99, up from $300 for the original Switch. Like the first Switch, gamers will be able to use the Switch 2 as both a handheld console and hook it up to a television. Nintendo on Friday said it would delay preorders for the device following President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs."

The device will launch with the game "Mario Kart World." Other games coming for the Switch 2 include "Donkey Kong Bananza," "Street Fighter 6," "The Duskbloods" and "Kirby Air Riders."

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser sat down with technology correspondent Steve Kovach in a CNBC exclusive interview after unveiling the new console's details. Bowser touched on the technology boosts in the Switch 2, upcoming games, the future of Nintendo's efforts in film and entertainment beyond video games, and what Trump's new tariffs mean for console prices in the U.S.

Watch the video for the full interview.

