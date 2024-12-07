Nicole Kidman says this is the No. 1 reason she works so hard: ‘I can create jobs for people’

Nicole Kidman is everywhere these days.

In 2024 alone, the Academy Award-winning actress will appear in three films and three TV series. The 57-year-old hasn't gone a year without a film or series releasing since 2000, a span over which she has accumulated nearly 60 IMDb credits.

For Kidman, working steadily is about much more than seeing herself onscreen: she is aware that her star power has the ability to create work for others.

"It's very hard for me to go, 'Okay, I'm just going to take care of myself,' because I'm so much about taking care of other people," Kidman told Variety earlier this year.

"I'm thinking, 'I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people,'" she continued. "And also, I love it. I have the passion."

Indeed, Kidman said she often wishes she had "superpowers because I would love to be everywhere."

"This is what I dreamed of since I was a little girl," she said. "I love what I do so I'm going just give it my all, and then I don't go out. I go home to be with my family."

The 5' 11" actor said earlier this year that her height made it a challenge to break into acting, with some people going as far as to tell her not to bother.

"I was told 'You won't have a career, you're too tall,'" she said at the time. "I remember auditioning for 'Annie'. I had to talk my way through the door because they were measuring you before you went in. I was mortified, I was over the mark."

Finding success after dealing with so much rejection helped her develop a level of resilience that she described as being her "superpower."

"I tell my daughters 'None of it matters. What does matter is how you allow other people to either say yes or no to you and whether you accept that,'" she said. "That inner resilience as a human being, that's the superpower really, above all superpowers."

